Al-Qur’an Shuffah Abdullah Bin Mas’ud High School (STSQABM) Open New and Domestic Student Registration

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Al-Qur’an Shuffah Abdullah Bin Mas’ud High School (STSQABM) opens registration of new students for the academic year 2020/2021.

STSQABM Chairperson Dudin Shobaruddin, MA, said that currently the first wave of new student registration is still open, starting from April 20 to June 20 2020, while the second wave registration will start on June 22 until August 22, 2020.

“Prospective new students can register online through the web address: www. Shuffahquran.ac.id while offline usually comes directly to the STSQABM office that has passed the health protocol, “he told MINA on Tuesday (6/16), at the STSQABM campus, Muhajirun.

For further information, please contact 0812-7385-3996 (Maysaroh), 0821-7937-3322 (Misgianto), 0856-5867-5850 (Syahidah).

At the moment STSQABM only has two majors/study programs, namely Al-Qur’an Tafsir and Ulumul Qur’an, and will be expanded.

Dudin explained STSQABM in addition to opening opportunities for students from within the country also always provides opportunities for students from abroad.

“At the moment there are several foreign students studying at STSQABM including from the Philippines and Thailand,” said Dudin.

He hoped “to all Muslims Muslimat together to welcome the presence of STSQABM in the community, and to the alumni of Al-Fatah, Shuban and Fatayat specifically to immediately register themselves to focus on studying in the Qur’an.

STSQABM has obtained an operational permit from the Ministry of Religion as stipulated in the Decree of the Director General of Islamic Education (DIRJEN PENDIS) Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, No. 3373 of 2017 concerning the Establishment License of Abdullah Bin Mas’ud Al-Qur’an Shuffah University (STSQABM) issued in Jakarta on June 16, 2017.

STSQABM is a superior institution based on the Al-Qur’an and Sunnah with the use of information technology in the effort to establish Islamic Sharia which is rahmatan lil ‘alamin and to produce qualified Muslim scholars, knowledgeable and morality of karimah. (T/RE1)

