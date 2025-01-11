Al-Quds Brigades Releases Video Holding Netanyahu Responsible for Deaths of Israeli Captives

Gaza, MINA – Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, aired a video message addressed to the families of Israeli captives s held in Gaza. The message blames Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deaths of their relatives, who are currently in Palestinian custody, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The video is titled, “Your leader deliberately and determinedly killed your children.”

The footage includes previous statements from Netanyahu, in which he reiterated his commitment to securing the safe return of Israeli prisoners to their families, calling it one of his highest priorities.

The video also shows the scale of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since the start of the current Israeli offensive. The video features the voices of Israeli prisoners who appear to have been injured or killed during the airstrike, as their captors attempt to rescue or save them.

The release of the video coincided with a Hamas military source telling Al Jazeera that “most of the enemy prisoners in the northern Gaza brigades area are now missing due to the ongoing Zionist aggression.”

The source further stressed that the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, has repeatedly warned of such an outcome, holding the Netanyahu government and the Israeli military solely responsible for the fate of their prisoners.

In a separate development, the family of Hamza al-Zayadna, an Israeli captive whose body was taken from Gaza, refused to allow Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to speak at his funeral. Zayadna’s family, according to Haaretz, stated that “there was an opportunity to bring the prisoners back alive, but they were killed due to an unwise decision.”

The video was released amid the failure of prisoner swap negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which have been mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US. The talks have stalled several times over new conditions imposed by Netanyahu or the cancellation of previously agreed terms. Meanwhile, Israel continues its indiscriminate military assault on Gaza.

Israeli opposition parties and families of Israeli captives accuse Netanyahu of obstructing the deal in order to maintain his political position. Right-wing ministers, including Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to leave the government and bring him down if Netanyahu agrees to end the war on Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)