Al-Qassam: Enemy’s Recent Allegations are Lie to Cover Up Their Crimes

Gaza, MINA – The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, affirmed that the “enemy’s allegations that there are places for military action among civilians, and news circulated in this regard, are pure lies and deception, which is a miserable attempt to cover up their inability and failure in the face of the resistance, and it is not strange for this criminal enemy.”

The military spokesman for the Brigades, “Abu Obeida”, added in a brief press statement on Thursday that the Palestinian resistance is faithful to the blood of the Palestinian people and is keen on their safety and security, and that the systematic and continuous policy of the enemy in spreading lies will not scratch this evident truth, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine.

He stressed that the Israeli occupation will pay a heavy price for any folly it commits against the Palestinian people in their places of residence.

He said, “The enemy does not need a justification for targeting civilians, and its history is full of massacres based on lies against families and civilian facilities such as homes, mosques, hospitals, universities, and schools.”

Abu Obeida added, “The massacres against the families of Ghalia, Al-Samuni, Abu Hatab, Al-Kolak, Abu Al-Awf and Al-Najjar, and the bombing of Al-Fakhoura School, Al-Quds Hospital, and many others are the best evidence of that.”

It is worth noting that the occupation is trying in various ways to cover up its crimes against Palestinian civilians, especially after the recent war on Gaza, claiming that the Palestinian resistance uses civilians as human shields to justify and legitimize their crimes. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)