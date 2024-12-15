Al-Qassam Brigades Attack Israeli Infantry in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, broadcast footage documenting the moment its fighters attacked a truck carrying a number of occupation soldiers west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip on the ninth of this month, Quds Press reported on Saturday.

Al-Qassam said in a video clip that he “targeted the truck and military vehicles carrying occupation soldiers near the communications intersection west of Jabalia camp.”

The Israeli occupation army previously announced the killing of an officer and two soldiers in the “Al-Qassam” ambush in Jabalia.

The video clip states: “On Monday morning, “with God’s grace and success, and after 67 days of siege and destruction in northern Gaza, Al-Qassam fighters carried out a complex operation, setting up a precise ambush against an infantry company and enemy vehicles near a communications intersection west of the refugee camp.”

A group of Al-Qassam fighters appeared at the scene planning and preparing for a complex ambush, and one of the fighters said that they would carry out a precise ambush against the occupation forces, stating that “according to the information they obtained through reconnaissance and field monitoring, the enemy is stationed with a company from the Givati ​​Brigade, west of Jabalia “And supported by other forces.”

The Al-Qassam scene also showed Israeli occupation infantry soldiers, then a truck filled with soldiers, then the truck was targeted by the fighters, as fire blazed inside it.

Jabalia camp is a major target of the Israeli occupation forces, which imposed a tight siege on the camp and starved its residents by preventing the entry of basic goods to them, in addition to the continuous raids and bombardments of the area. (T/RE1/P2)

