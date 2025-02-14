Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Names of Israeli Captives to be Released on Saturday

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, and Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced on Friday the names of three Israeli prisoners to be released on Saturday as part of the sixth wave of ongoing prisoner exchange deals under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida said, “Al-Qassam Brigades has decided to release the following Zionist prisoners tomorrow, Saturday: Alexander (Sasha) Turbanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn.”

Separately, Saraya al-Quds also confirmed Turbanov’s release in a statement.

The group’s spokesman, Abu Hamza, said that “Saraya Al-Quds has decided to release Israeli prisoner Alexander Turbanov tomorrow, Saturday.”

On Thursday, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the signed agreements, including the prisoner exchange, according to the agreed schedule.

Hamas indicated that mediators from Egypt and Qatar have been working to resolve the obstacles caused by Israel’s violations of the agreements, describing the negotiations as “positive.”

The mediation efforts follow Hamas’ decision on Monday to suspend the release of Israeli prisoners until Tel Aviv stops its violations and retroactively complies with the humanitarian protocols of the agreements.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since January 19, halting an Israeli war that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins. []

