Al-Qassam Bomb Kills Six Israeli Soldiers in Tel Al-Hawa

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades succeeded in detonating a homemade bomb in Tel Al-Hawa, south of Gaza City, Palestine. A total of six Israeli soldiers were roasted to death.

Israel has been intensively bombarding the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood since Monday.

Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades responded to the Israeli attack by detonating a locally made anti-personnel explosive device called Ra’diya, as reported by Al-Mayadeen.

This bomb made by Al-Qassam succeeded in killing six soldiers patrolling in the southwest area of ​​Tel al-Hawa.

Not only that, Al-Qassam also installed explosive devices in the Shalehat area, west of Tel Al-Hawa to blow up an Israeli military jeep.

Another Israeli military jeep was also hit by Al-Qassam’s Yassin 105 bullets.

On a different road, Al-Qassam fighters used Shawaz-3 type explosively formed penetrators (EFPs) to attack IDF armored personnel carriers and Israeli military-grade D9 bulldozers.

The Israeli Merkava 4 tank which was on its way to the Tel-Al Hawa axis was also successfully blown up by Al-Qassam.

Not only Al-Qassam, the Al-Quds Brigade also launched operations in the Tel al-Hawa axis. A gathering of IDF troops who were advancing towards Tel al-Hawa were killed by fire from the Al-Quds Brigade.

By using precise and diverse weaponry, the military wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, the al-Mujahideen Brigade also stated that it had succeeded in repelling the Israeli occupation forces who tried to advance in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood.

This combined attack from the Palestinian fighters succeeded in overwhelming the IDF. Israeli media reported 4 difficult security situations faced by IDF troops in Tel Al-Hawa. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)