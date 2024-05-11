Select Language

Al-Irsyad Women Indonesia Call for Boycott of Israeli Products

Secretary General of Al-Irsyad Women's PB, dr. Djamilah Haidar Bahasoean. (Photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Al-Irsyad Women’s Indonesia Executive Board called on Muslims to boycott products affiliated with Israel.

Secretary General of Al-Irsyad Women’s PB, dr. Djamilah Haidar Bahasoean said that boycotting Israeli products is a form of support for the Palestinian people, especially now that Israel is increasingly daring to attack Palestinians in Rafah.

“We continue to tell the public not to buy Israeli products,” said Dr. Djamilah when met on the sidelines of the PB Al-Irsyad Women’s Haflatul Eid event with the theme: Strengthening Ukhuwah, Building Togetherness, Achieving Victory in Jakarta on Thursday.

“There is no other way for us, that’s all we can do, because it is impossible to go directly there. “Apart from prayer, that’s what we can do,” she added.

She said, the leadership of Al-Irsyad Women’s PB always sends short videos calling for a boycott of Israeli products.

“In fact, every time there is a meeting, whether internal or with external parties, there will definitely be words or messages conveyed to boycott Israeli products,” Djamilah said.

She revealed that PB Wanita Al-Irsyad also gathered support in the form of financial assistance from the Indonesian people to be distributed to the Palestinian people.

“During the incident in Palestine, we raised donations which were channeled through one of the Indonesian women’s organizations, namely Adara Relief International. “Alhamdulillah, almost IDR 2 billion has been sent,” she said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

