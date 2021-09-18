Al-Aqsa’s Preacher: Beware of Jewish Efforts to Target Palestine’s Existence

Al-Quds, MINA – The Imam and preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, warned to be aware of the dangers of the Jewish settlement project in Jerusalem targeting the Palestinian presence.

“We must be alert to this imminent danger, which leads to the occupation of a large area and hundreds of properties and houses in Jerusalem,” said Shaykh Sabri, in Friday sermon. Wakalah Al-Quds reported.

He also warned of the dangers that threaten Al-Aqsa Mosque by increasing the number of illegal intruders and their attempts to perform Talmudic rituals under the protection of the occupying army.

Sheikh Ikrima in front of thousands of worshipers rewarded the detainees for their patience, calling on human rights organizations to take action to protect the detainees.

He also warned the occupying authorities to treat detainees humanely in order to preserve their dignity and preserve their lives until they were released. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)