Al-Aqsa Mosque to Reopen After Eid

Jerusalem, MINA – Al-Aqsa Mosque will reopen for Muslims soon after the end of the Eid holiday next week, after two months of closure to prevent coronavirus outbreaks, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Department announced on Tuesday.

In a statement as reported by WAFA, the Waqf Department decided after reviewing the situation of the spread of coronavirus was relatively under control, and after consulting with medical professionals.

The department will issue a notice in the form of a procedure for reopening the mosque and for prayer in congregation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque in normal situations usually serves tens of thousands of worshipers on Friday prayers and can reach hundreds of thousands in the holy month of Ramadan.

Especially, in the last ten days of Ramadan. But this time Ramadhan, the mosque was closed for prayers due to the prevention of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Prayer in congregation is still being held at this time, but is limited to mosque imams, administrators, Waqf staff and guards (murabithun) and janitors. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)