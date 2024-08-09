Air India Suspends Flights to and from Israel

New Delhi, MINA – Air India on Friday suspended flights to and from Israel. The decision taken in view of current situation in parts of the Middle East, says spokesperson

“In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operations of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice,” the spokesperson said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and are offering a full refund to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv. Safety of our guests and crew remains our topmost priority,” the statement added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)