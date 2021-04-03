African Ulema Recommends Five Ubuntu Actions Against Israeli Apharteid

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – Ulema and Academics from Nigeria Dr. Ahmed Abdul Malik recommended five actions called Ubuntu against the Israeli Apharteid to Palestinians.

According the African Scholar, Ubuntu is a philosophy of ethics or humanism that is based on loyalty and human relations. The name Ubuntu comes from the Bantu languages ​​of South Africa. Ubuntu is seen as a classic African concept.

The presence of ubuntu is still a widespread reference in South Africa, more than two decades after the end of apartheid there.

“Ubuntu can be a principle that can be implemented in supporting the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” he said at an international webinar organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Humanitarian Institute, with the theme “Building Universal Cooperation in Support of the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine.” on Saturday, April 3.

He explains five Ubuntu actions. First, we must to listen with learning. Second, we must take action in the economic field.

Third, we must give a statement of full support againts the struggle and liberation of Al-Aqsa. Fourth, we must join in fighting for the rights of the Palestinian at the national and international levels.

Then, the five, we must become legal advisers for the interests of the Palestinian.

“I hope the world community can unite under the principles of Ubuntu, in fighting against the Israeli apharteid against Palestine as Apartheid in South Africa ends,” hoped Dr. Ahmed

“And this recommendation, hopefully can help our brothers in Palestine to achieve their independence, “he added.

Ahmed also called for the dissemination of awareness about the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque to citizen in Africa.

“If maybe can be form African Solidarity for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa (ASLA). Because most African citizen do not know about Israeli apartheid and human rights violations there (Palestine), “he conclude.

Welcoming its 13th anniversary, the Humanitarian Institution Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is holding an International Webinar, which is part of a series of Tabligh Akbar events for the Virtual Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) on Sunday (4/4).

Before Covid-19 pandemic, Tabligh Akbar usually held centrally in one place such as Cileungsi and Muhajirun, was attended by worshipers from all over the country and abroad. (L/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)