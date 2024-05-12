South Africa Holds World Conference Against Israeli Apartheid

Johannesburg, MINA – South Africa is holding the World Conference Against Israeli Apartheid, in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday-Sunday, 10-12 May 2024.

This conference aims to lay the foundation for the mobilization of the global anti-apartheid movement to hold the Zionist entity accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people. Quds Press reported.

The conference also sought to dismantle Israel’s apartheid system, through increased mobilization, organization, and coordination of global action against Israeli Apartheid.

Delegations from Palestinian factions attended the conference, along with hundreds of activists, officials, and parliamentarians around the world.

Several figures appeared to be present, including the South African delegation, Dr. Bassem Naeem, member of the Hamas Political Bureau in the Gaza Strip Imad Saber.

A large number of political leaders, religious figures, and party leaders from around the world attended the opening session.

This conference is the first in the world to call for the launch of a global movement to dismantle Israel’s system of settler colonialism and apartheid.

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, delivered the opening speech, in which she said, “This conference is an important moment for the global anti-apartheid movement around Palestine, uniting and combining forces in the struggle to achieve the goal of justice for the people of Palestine.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)