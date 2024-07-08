Abu Ubaida: Thousands of New Fighters Ready to Confront Israel in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has confirmed that thousands of new fighters are prepared to face Israel in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

“Thousands of fighters are ready to confront the enemy whenever necessary, and we have strengthened our defense capabilities to face occupation in every part of our land,” said Abu Ubaida in his video press conference reported by Quds Press on Sunday.

He added that 24 battalions from Al-Qassam Brigades are currently participating in the battles, alongside other resistance factions in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

“The central sector axis known as Netzarim will be the axis of terror and killing, and the enemy will emerge from there with defeat and defeat,” he emphasized.

Abu Ubaida referred to the situation in the occupied West Bank and stated that the escalation of resistance in that region was a response and choice of the people in facing systematic genocide by Zionist Israel.

“The nightmare of the movement in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and 48 other areas will surely come,” said Abu Ubaida.

“Absolute victory discussed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu means his personal victory and the satisfaction of the unruly children in his government,” he added.

Zionist Israeli occupation forces have conducted military aggression in the Gaza Strip for 275 days since October 7, 2023.

According to UN data, Israeli military violence in Gaza has killed 38,153 Palestinian civilians, injured 87,828 others, and displaced around 1.9 million people. (T/RE1/P2)

