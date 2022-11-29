Abdullah II: Palestinian Issue is Key to Peace, Stability in the Middle East

Amman, MINA – Jordan’s King Abdullah today reiterated that the Palestinian cause is key to peace and stability in the Middle East, reaffirming that Jordan will continue to prioritize it, according to a Royal Court statement, WAFA reoprted.

In a letter sent to Chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Cheikh Niang to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, King Abdullah reaffirmed the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and establishing their independent, sovereign, and viable state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution and in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

He warned that undermining the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem would lead to further escalation, violence, and extremism, adding that his country is committed to continuing coordination with the Palestinian Authority to preserve the historical and legal status quo, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

He said Jordan will maintain coordination with regional and international partners to push towards the two-state solution by working to re-launch effective negotiations that lead to just and comprehensive peace and protect the rights of the Palestinians.

In the letter, King Abdullah II noted that prosperity and sustainable growth cannot be achieved without a comprehensive approach that engages the Palestinians in economic and regional projects.

He stressed the need for the international community to support UNRWA to sustain its role in providing education and healthcare services for Palestinian refugees, especially children, in accordance with its UN mandate.

He also commended the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People for its efforts in advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)