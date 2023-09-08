Abaya Ban in France Displaces Issue of Teacher Shortage

Paris, MINA – The ban on abayas (Muslim women’s clothing) for Muslim students in France is an effort to divert the issue of teacher shortages in schools.

Sophie Venetitay, Secretary General of the Teachers’ Union Snes-FSU said this, commenting on the widespread reporting in the French media, and the tendency to hide real problems in the education system. Yeni Safak reported on Thursday.

“The abaya debate makes up for the shortage of teachers and overcrowded classes,” he said.

But President Emmanuel Macron and his cabinet have promised that every class will have a teacher.

Staff at the most troubled schools will go on strike in the coming days to protest a lack of resources. Teachers’ unions have also called for better pay.

According to a report published in 2022, the average salary of French teachers with 15 years of experience was 19% lower than the average salary, set by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)