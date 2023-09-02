Macron Emphasizes that France to Not Compromise on the Abaya Ban in Schools

France, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, emphasized that his government would not compromise on the ban on abaya clothing in schools.

Emmanuel Macron visited a secondary school in the southern French city of Orange, where he made comments about the ban on wearing abayas, or qamis outerwear, in schools. Anadolu reported.

“Schools in our country are secular, free and compulsory, but above all, secular … and religious signs, whatever they may be, have no place (there),” Macron said, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

The President supported Education Minister Gabriel Attal’s stance, saying: “We will not compromise on this topic. … We will take action beyond words.”

Macron said special staff would help principals at sensitive schools, and conduct dialogue with students and their families. “We will not let anything pass,” stressed the President.

Attal has announced students wearing traditional outerwear will not be able to attend classes from Monday, when the school year begins.

“They (students) will be admitted to school and there will be a discussion to explain to them the essence of the rule, why this decision was taken, and why they cannot wear abayas or qamis at school,” said Attal.

The French government has been criticized for targeting Muslims with statements and policies in recent years, including raids on mosques and charitable foundations, as well as an “anti-separatism” law that imposes broad restrictions on the community. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)