Muslim World Condemns Macron’s Statements against Islam

Istanbul, MINA – The reaction to the French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks against Islam has escalated after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan questioned his colleague’s “mental health”. Meanwhile, Muslims in several countries have demanded a boycott of France.

After the beheading of a teacher who once displayed a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad, French Muslims are now afraid of growing Islamophobia. Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Muslims believe that the depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous and that even this act of beheading is not justified in Islam.

On Friday, the cartoon was projected onto government buildings in France.

Earlier this month, Macron described Islam as a religion “in crisis” around the world.

Since Friday, social media has been inundated with criticism of Macron in countries from west to east, including Britain, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

People express their feelings with the English hashtags #BoycottFrenchProducts and #Islam and #NeverTheProphet in Arabic.

The social media campaign has led to several Arab trade associations announcing their boycotts of French products. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)