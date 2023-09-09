French High Court Upholds Abaya Ban in Schools

France, MINA – France’s highest court on Thursday ruled that the government’s ban on Muslim clothing, the Abaya, was legal.

The State Council said it rejected a Muslim rights group’s appeal against a government ban announced last month on abayas, the loose, long robes worn by some Muslim students in schools.

The court said the ban did not discriminate against Muslims. Middle East Monitor reports.

“This ban does not seriously violate and does not manifestly violate the right to respect for private life, freedom of religion, the right to education… or the principle of non-discrimination,” the Court said in a statement.

It was also said that the use of abayas and qamis in schools which soared in the last academic year 2022-2023 was in accordance with the logic of religious affirmation.

“The government also prohibits students in public school buildings from conspicuously wearing signs or clothing professing any religion,” the statement said.

On August 31, Vincent Brengarth, a lawyer for Muslim Rights Action (ADM), appealed to the Council of State to request a suspension of the abaya ban which he said violates “several fundamental freedoms”

Earlier this week, Education Minister Gabriel Attal said more than 60 Muslim schoolgirls refused to remove their abayas at school.

“The new school session started on Monday and, despite the new regulations, 298 students came to school in various regions of the country wearing abayas,” he said.

The controversial move sparked a backlash against the government, which has been criticized in recent years for targeting Muslims with statements and policies, including raids on mosques and charitable foundations, as well as “anti-separatism” laws that imposed broad restrictions on communities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)