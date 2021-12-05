A Palestinian Youth Who Wanted to Stab Israeli Policeman Shot Dead

Jerusalem, MINA – A Palestinian youth who was about to stab Israeli occupation policeman was shot dead on Saturday night around the Damascus Gate square, occupied Jerusalem.

The young man was shot at close range by the Israeli occupation police. The man was identified as Mohammad Shawkat Salima, 25, a resident of the West Bank province of Salfit, Wafa reported.

Israeli reports claim the man attempted to stab an Israeli occupation police officer at the site prior to the incident.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRC) said the Israeli occupation forces denied its medics access to the scene of the shooting incident to provide first aid to Salima, shortly before she was declared dead.

The PRC said at least three Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire during clashes that erupted in Jerusalem’s Old City after the deadly incident. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)