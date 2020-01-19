A Palestinian Farmer Killed by Israeli ERW

0Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian farmer was killed and another seriously injured in a bomb explosion left over from an Israeli attack in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. It was the report submitted by the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The ministry named the martyred farmer Mahdi Eid Ermeelat (36) and kept the name of the injured farmer a secret.

According to UN Office Coordination Humanitarian of Affairs (OCHA), quoted by palestinepost24, issued two years after the 51-day Israeli offensive in Gaza in 2014, 17 people have been killed and 100 others injured, including 46 children due to explosives left over from war or often called Explosives Remnant of War (ERW).

Meanwhile, OCHA said that ERW continued to be a serious threat to the lives and physical integrity of population in the Gaza strip.

Furthermore, OCHA explained the level of contamination by ERW in Gaza is unknown, as it is suspected that many ERW were hidden throughout the Gaza region, either among the debris of buildings that were destroyed or buried under the surface. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)