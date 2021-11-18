A Palestinian Child Stabs Two Israeli Police

Jerusalem, MINA – A Palestinian child, died after being shot by Israeli police near Jerusalem’s Al-Amoud gate on Wednesday night.

The Israeli army claims the 16-year-old boy carried out the stabbing.

The Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported that a child identified as Omar Ibrahim Abu Asab attacked two police officers, one of whom was a woman, who were on patrol on Al-Wad Street inside Jerusalem’s Old City walls. The two policemen reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The newspaper said the injuries to the two policemen were minor, and they were being treated at the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

While other reports said Israeli police and a Jewish settler shot the boy, the Hebrew media report said the boy was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, Hebrew Channel 7 also reported that the incident occurred near the headquarters of the Ateret Hakohanim extremist association, a reinforced police force was dispatched to the place. (T/RE1)

