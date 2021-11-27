7th World Halal Summit Held in Istanbul

Istanbul, MINA – The 7th World Halal Summit (Summit) and the 8th Halal Expo of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been held simultaneously in the metropolis, Istanbul, Turkey on November 25-18, 2021.

Stakeholders in the halal product market, such as experts, high-ranking officials, and market representatives from Turkey and other countries will hold large meetings in the two major events.

The 7th World Halal Summit and the 8th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo organized by the Center for the Development of Islamic Trade (ICDT) and the Institute of Standards and Metrology for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), Anadolu Agency reported.

OIC Halal Expo showcased various halal products, ranging from tourism, finance to cosmetics.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said at the opening ceremony of the summit, the size of the world’s halal economy has jumped from $4 trillion in 2017 to $7 trillion to date.

“Because people not only want halal but also clean and healthy, halal products are the target of not only Muslims, but everyone,” said Oktay.

He added that the largest producers of halal products today are countries that are not predominantly Muslim, such as Brazil, Australia, France, Germany, and New Zealand.

“Divisions, differences, conflicts, and distrust in the field of halal certification must be eliminated to meet at common ground and contribute to the halal economy,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)