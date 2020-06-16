Canadian Halal Exhibition Postponed Until June 2021

Toronto, MINA – The Canadian Halal Exhibition in Toronto will certainly not take place in September this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will be postponed to June 2021, the organizing committee said in a recent written statement.

Grace Aguilar, Operational Director of The Expo Hut, the company behind the Canadian Halal Exhibition, said that since the pandemic “exhibitors and overseas buyers have confirmed that they cannot attend the exhibition,” Salamgateway reported, quoted by MINA on Sunday.

“As we suggested in the past, we protect all our exhibitors and give you 100% credit that will be used for the 2021 edition without charging additional fees or price increases, with a guarantee to secure the same location in accordance with the previous agreement,” Aguilar said .

Previously, a lifestyle exhibition and a halal business meeting were scheduled to be held in Toronto on September 17-19, 2020.

The exhibition will be attended by more than 30 local and international companies that market halal products, especially food and cosmetic products. Besides companies, this exhibition was also attended by several halal certification bodies based in Canada and others. (T/RE1)

