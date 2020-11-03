7 Practices Which Equal to Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimage

Going to the holy land of Makkah dan Madinah is the dream of all Muslims. However, not everyone has the same opportunity to carry out the Hajj or Umrah pilgrimage.

As quoted from the rumahfiqih.com by Ustadz Hanif Luthfi, from Abu Hurairah ra, Rasulullah Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) said, “The Umrah service to the next Umrah service is an abortion (sin) between the two of them, and a hajj that is not rewarded (for the perpetrator) but heaven, ( HR Bukhari and Muslim).

Ustadz Hanif Lutfi explained that there are seven practices which, if they are practiced can reward Hajj or Umrah. These practice are light and can be done at any time.

First, Umrah in the month of Ramadan. From Ibn ‘Abbas r.a., he said Rasulullah once asked a woman, “What is your reason for not joining the hajj with us?”. The woman replied, “I have a duty to give a camel a drink, where the camel is ridden by the father and her son ridden by her husband and child. He left the camel without being given a drink, so we are in charge of bringing water to the camel. Then the Prophet said, “When Ramadan arrives, go Umrah at that time because of Umrah in Ramadan the worth like Hajj,” (Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim).

Imam Nawawi said, “What is meant that the Umrah in Ramadhan is rewarded like the reward of Hajj. However, this does not mean that Umrah I Ramadan is the same as Hajj as a whole. So that if a person has an obligation to have Hajj, then he performs an umrah in the month of Ramadan, then the Umrah cannot replace the Hajj earlier, “(Syarh Sahih Muslim, 9: 2).

Second, devoted to parents

From Anas bin Malik r.a., he said, “There was someone who came to Rasulullah PBUH and he really wanted to go to jihad but was unable. Rasulullah asked whether one of his parents was still alive, he replied that his mother was still alive.

The Apostle also said to him, “Fear Allah by doing good to your mother. If you do good to him, then his status is like perform Hajj, Umroh, and jihad, “(HR Ath-Thabrani in Al-Mu’jam Al-Ausath 5/234/4463 and Al-Baihaqi in Syu’ab Al-Iman 6 / 179/7835).

Third, performing five times prayers in congregation at the mosque

From Abu Umamah r.a., the Prophet Muhammad PBUH said, “Whoever walks to prayer is obliged to congregate, then he is like a pilgrimage. Whoever walks towards the sunnah prayer is like performing the Sunnah Umrah, ”(Narrated by Thabrani in Al-Mu’jam Al-Kabir).

In another hadith, from Abu Umamah r.a., Rasulullah PBUH said, “Whoever leaves his house in a state of purification towards obligatory prayer, then his reward is like that of a person who has hajj. Whoever comes out to pray Sunnah dhuha, which he does not do except because of that, then his reward is like the reward of a person who is Umrah and (doing) the prayer after the other prayer, do not do anything in vain between the two of them, then the reward is written in ‘illiyyin (the book of deeds of righteous people), “(Narrated by Abu Daud; Ahmad).

Fourth, performing dhuha or isyraq prayers

Praying two rak’ahs at the beginning of the day, starting with the Fajr prayer in congregation at the mosque, not returning home but sitting in dhikr, until the sun actually rises, the reward is equivalent to Hajj and Umrah. It is described from the hadith from Abu Umamah ra, Rasulullah said, “Whoever performs the Fajr prayer by congregating in the mosque, then he stays in the mosque until he performs the sunnah prayer of dhuha, then he is like getting a perfect reward for those who have hajj or umrah,” ( HR Thabrani).

Fifth, attending Islamic science assemblies at the mosque

From Abu Umamah ra, the Prophet Muhammad PBUH said, “Whoever goes to the mosque all he wants is to learn goodness or teach goodness, he will get the perfect reward for his hajj,” (Narrated by Thabrani in Al-Mu’jam Al-Kabir ).

Sixth, reading tasbih, tahmid, and takbir after prayer

From Abu Hurairah r.a., he said, “There were poor people who came to the Prophet (PBUH). They say, those rich people go with a high degree and eternal enjoyment. They pray as we pray. They fast as we fast. However, they have excess assets so they can do Hajj, perform pilgrimage, jihad and give alms. The Prophet Muhammad then said, “Will you I teach a practice by which you will pursue those who go before you and with them get ahead of those who are after you. And there is no one who is superior to you, except those who do the same things as you do. You read tasbih, tahmid, and takbir at the end of each prayer thirty-three times. ” We were at loggerheads.

Some of us recite thirty-three times, recite thirty-three times, and recite thirty-four times. I returned to him. Rasulullah said, “Say subhanallah wal hamdulillah wallahu akbar, up to thirty-three times,” (Narrated by Bukhari, no. 843).

Seventh, determining to do Hajj

For Muslims who are aged but have a strong determination and have made efforts to do so, it is recorded as doing it. For example, someone has registered for Hajj, but he died before leaving, so he will get the reward for Hajj.

Just as Rasulullah SAW said, from Jabir ra, he said, in a war (tabuk war) we were with the Prophet Muhammad, then he said, “Verily in Medina there are some people who do not go on a war trip, nor do they cross a war. valley, but they are with you (in merit). Even though they did not go to war because they got sick, “(HR. Muslim). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)