60 Wounded in Indonesian Hospital in Gaza at Risk of Death

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said on Tuesday that “60 wounded in the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip are at risk of death due to lack of food and water.” Quds Press reported.

The ministry added in a statement, “The humanitarian situation inside the hospital has become very dangerous, as the wounded are deprived of basic necessities, adding to their suffering given the difficult conditions imposed by the occupation forces.”

The ministry called on all authorities and humanitarian organizations to “immediately intervene to provide the necessary assistance to save the lives of patients who depend on external support to survive.”

This crisis comes at a time when the northern Gaza Strip is suffering from tragic conditions, which require immediate action from the international community to provide the necessary support and assistance and fulfill its responsibilities.

The Israeli occupation army, supported by the United States and Europe, continues, for 430 consecutive days, its aggression against the Gaza Strip, as its planes bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers, and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them above the heads of their inhabitants, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.

The aggression left more than 151,000 Palestinians martyred and injured, most of them children and women, and more than 10,000 missing, amid massive destruction and famine that killed dozens of children and the elderly, in one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world. (T/RE1/P2))

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)