60 Thousand Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

As 40 Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: doc/Palinfo)

Jerusalem, MINA – As many as 60,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite strict restrictive measures from the Israeli occupation forces.

After finishing the prayers, worshipers prayed for eight Palestinians from the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus who died in a traffic accident near the town of Jericho, Wafa reported.

Palestinians from various regions flocked to the Al-Aqsa Mosque before dawn to escape the strict restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation forces.

On the other hand, the Israeli occupation provides freedom and escort for illegal Jewish settlers to storm the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque every day. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

