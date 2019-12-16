6.8 M Earthquake Strucks Southern Philippines, Kills A Child

Davao, MINA – A devastating earthquake struck near the city of Davao in the Mindanao Islands, Southern Philippines on Sunday, killing one person and causing several injuries, and damaging buildings, officials said.

The earthquake is the latest in a series of quakes attacks on the southern part of the country in recent months.

A six-year-old girl died after a wall collapsed, Vincent Fernandez, mayor of Matanao in the southern Philippines, told local radio. The Straits Times reported.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake was centered 61 km southwest of Davao in the Mindanao Islands, at a depth of 28.2 km, the US Geological Survey said revising down from a previous strength of 6.9 M.

Police said the rescue operation had been launched in a badly damaged market building in Padada, while patients were evacuated from the hospital as a precaution.

The provincial police commander, Alberto Lupaz, said the number of people injured in the worst-hit areas had reached 62, with one child dying from a collapsed structure.

“They (rescuers) are trying to examine the damaged market debris … the aftershocks are too strong,” Lupaz said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who is from Davao, was reportedly trapped in the earthquake but was not injured.

“The First Lady said the car she was driving was swaying,” said a spokesman for Salvador Panelo. “They are not hurt,” he added.

The US Geological Survey said there was no tsunami threat following the devastating earthquake. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)