5 Israelis Injured and 62 Points of Confrontation in the West Bank During Past Week

West Bank, MINA – Last week, the West Bank witnessed violent confrontations between Palestinians and the occupation forces, which resulted in the injury of a number of Israeli soldiers and settlers, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

During the week, 5 settlers and Israeli soldiers were injured, while 62 confrontation points were recorded, 6 shooting attacks, one run-over operation, and 9 throwing explosive devices and Molotov cocktails in several areas.

Yesterday, Friday, 11 points of confrontation were counted in Nablus, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Salfit and Jerusalem.

An Israeli settler was hit with stones near the Israeli “Shilo” settlement built on Palestinian lands in Ramallah, and an Israeli soldier was wounded in a run-over operation near the “Ariel” settlement built on Salfit lands.

Palestinian fighters launched a shooting attack targeting a settler’s car that tried to storm Joseph’s Tomb, east of Nablus, wounding one of them.

On Thursday, 5 points of confrontation were counted in Salfit, Nablus, and Hebron.

On Wednesday, 7 points of confrontation were counted in Hebron, Jerusalem, the Jordan Valley, Ramallah and Nablus.

Palestinians carried out a shooting attack targeting the Israeli “Kiryat Arba” settlement, which is built on Hebron lands.

A settler was injured after stones were thrown at his car near the village of Aboud, west of Ramallah, while Palestinian youth threw Molotov cocktails at the Za’tara military checkpoint, south of Nablus.

On Tuesday, I counted 9 points of confrontation in Hebron, Jerusalem, Nablus, Jericho and Ramallah.

Resistance fighters carried out a shooting attack targeting the “Kharsina” settlement, which is built on Palestinian lands in Hebron.

On Monday, 12 points of confrontation were recorded in Hebron, Ramallah, Jerusalem, Lod, Nablus and Jericho.

An Israeli settler was injured by stones thrown near the “Beit Arieh” settlement, which is built on Palestinian lands west of Ramallah.

On Sunday, 10 points of confrontation were counted in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Nablus and Qalqilya.

On Saturday, 8 points of confrontation were recorded in Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Tulkarm, Jenin, Nablus and Qalqilya.

Explosive devices and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the occupation forces stationed at the northern entrance to Bethlehem, and the Israeli “Modi’in Illit” settlement built on Ramallah lands. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)