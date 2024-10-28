5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Türkiye’s Adana

Ankara, MINA – The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20.13 kilometers (12.4 miles) and was felt in surrounding provinces.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that emergency response teams were promptly dispatched to assess the situation, Turkiye Today reported on Sunday.

“There are no reports of any adverse situations at this time,” Yerlikaya confirmed.

Authorities continue to monitor the area for any potential developments.

Meanwhile, Adana Governor Yavuz Selim Kosger issued a statement following the earthquake, reassuring the public that no damage or negative situations had been detected based on initial assessments.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 centered in our Kozan district has occurred, and there is no negative situation detected as of now,” the governor said. (T/RS2/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)