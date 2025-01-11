4,500 Amputations since Start of Israeli Genocide: Health Ministry

Gaza, MINA – An official at the Gaza Health Ministry announced on Friday that 4,500 amputations of the upper and lower limbs have been recorded since the start of the genocide carried out by Israel for 16 consecutive months.

“We have recorded 4,500 amputations by the end of 2024 as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip,” said Director of the Health Information Department Zaher Al-Wahid, as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

Al-Wahid explained that about 800 cases of Palestinian children have been documented, representing 18 percent of the total number of amputations recorded.

Palestinian health officials stated that 540 women were also included in these cases, representing 12 percent of the total.

“These figures reflect the extent of the humanitarian catastrophe suffered by Palestinian civilians, especially the most vulnerable groups, namely children and women,” he added.

Doctors and government officials estimate that the number of amputations, especially among children, will be several times higher than the announced figure, as it is difficult to present accurate statistics given the ongoing genocide and subsequent destruction of civilian facilities.

Al-Wahidi said that the number is likely to increase as the genocide continues, further straining the health care system, which is already suffering from a shortage of medical supplies due to the ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip for more than 18 years.

Since the start of the genocidal war on October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has targeted the health care sector in Gaza, bombing and besieging hospitals, threatening to evacuate them, and preventing the entry of medical supplies, especially in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, which was again stormed on October 5.

Al-Wahidi stressed that the health sector is in dire need of medical and humanitarian support to deal with the escalating crisis, and called on the international community to take urgent action to stop Israeli violations and ensure the protection of civilians. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)