41 People Died in A Fire in Indonesian Prison

Tangerang, MINA – At least 41 people died in a fire at the Class 1 Penitentiary prison in Tangerang, Banten in the early hours of Wednesday.

Metro Jaya Police Chief Inspector General Fadil Imran said eight people were seriously injured and 72 others lightly injured.

Fadil addded the fire occurred at around 01.45 a.m and lasted for about two hours.

The fire occurred in Block C2, which is inhabited by 122 drug convicts.

“The next step is to investigate the cause of the fire, a team from the Forensic Laboratory Center is working to find the cause of the fire,” Fadil told reporters in Tangerang, Wednesday.

Fadil said the fire was suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit based on initial observations at the scene. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)