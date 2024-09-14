40,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (Occupied Jerusalem), despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 40,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine, Palinfo reported.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

The Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)