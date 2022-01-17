225 Villages in Banten Affected by Earthquake

Banten, MINA – The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Banten Province noted that until Monday, four areas in Banten Province were affected by the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Friday.

A total of 225 villages in 55 sub-districts spread across Pandeglang Regency, Lebak Regency, Serang Regency, and Tangerang Regency were affected by the earthquake.

The Head of BPBD Banten Nana Suryana in Serang, Monday, said the latest data on damage occurred to 2,531 houses, 51 schools, 16 health centers, 20 places of worship, 4 government offices, and 3 places of business. “Today there are no more refugees. Everyone has gone home,” said Nana, as quoted from Republika Online.

The widest impact was in Pandeglang Regency which reached 163 villages in 30 sub-districts. A total of 2,244 houses were damaged. In addition, 43 schools, 16 Puskesmas, 14 religious facilities, 3 government offices, and 3 places of business were damaged. In Lebak Regency, the earthquake affected areas were spread over 55 villages/kelurahan in 19 sub-districts.

A total of 274 houses, 8 schools, 6 religious facilities, and 1 government office were damaged. In Serang Regency, the earthquake affected areas were in five villages in 4 sub-districts.

As many as 10 houses were damaged. Meanwhile, in Tangerang Regency, the earthquake affected areas occurred in two villages/kelurahan in 2 sub-districts. A total of 3 houses were damaged.

The additional amount of damage was based on the results of an assessment carried out by the regional BPBD team. Until now, the Provincial BPBD continues to collect data in accordance with the instructions of the Governor of Banten after the earthquake. (T/RE1)

