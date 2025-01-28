SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

200,000 Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza

Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Gaza, MINA – About 200,000 Palestinians started to return to northern Gaza on Monday after Israel lifted the roadblock that had previously prevented them from entering the besieged area.

Thousands of people walked toward northern Gaza along Al-Rasheed Road on the coast starting at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT). Vehicles transporting Palestinians to the north were allowed to begin their journey at 9 a.m. along Salah Al-Din Road. Middle East Monitor reported on Monday (January 27).

Palestinian social media activists posted videos of people singing and celebrating as they returned to their territory.

Previously, Israel had violated ceasefire terms by stopping Palestinians from returning to the northern region. []

