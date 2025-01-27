SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thousand of Palestinians Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Gazans Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gazans Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians on Monday morning began returning to the northern Gaza Strip as part of the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group that came into effect on Jan. 19.

According to Anadolu Agency, thousands of people moved on foot toward northern Gaza through the coastal Al-Rashid street as of 7 am local time (0500GMT).

Palestinian social media activists uploaded footage of people chanting and celebrating while returning to their areas.

The Gaza media office had said earlier that people could move to northern Gaza on foot, not via vehicles, through the coastal street as of 7 am.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Intensify Attacks in Jenin Kill 12, Including 2-Year-Old

It added that people could also move to northern Gaza from central and southern Gaza via vehicles not on foot through Salaheddin Street, eastern Gaza, as of 9 am. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Islamic Jihad Agrees to Release Yehud in Exchange for 30 Prisoners

TagPalestinians return to Northern Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gazans Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousand of Palestinians Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:46 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 10:56 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Only 861 out of 1,200 Aid Trucks Reach Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Articles

Remembering Black January: A Tragic and yet Heroic Chapter in the History of Azerbaijan

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:28 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:18 WIB
Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 10:53 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us