Thousand of Palestinians Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians on Monday morning began returning to the northern Gaza Strip as part of the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group that came into effect on Jan. 19.

According to Anadolu Agency, thousands of people moved on foot toward northern Gaza through the coastal Al-Rashid street as of 7 am local time (0500GMT).

Palestinian social media activists uploaded footage of people chanting and celebrating while returning to their areas.

The Gaza media office had said earlier that people could move to northern Gaza on foot, not via vehicles, through the coastal street as of 7 am.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Intensify Attacks in Jenin Kill 12, Including 2-Year-Old

It added that people could also move to northern Gaza from central and southern Gaza via vehicles not on foot through Salaheddin Street, eastern Gaza, as of 9 am. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Islamic Jihad Agrees to Release Yehud in Exchange for 30 Prisoners