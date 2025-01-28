Palestinians Returning to Northern Gaza Need 135,000 Tents

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office (GMO) stated that Palestinian residents in Gaza City and the Northern Province urgently require 135,000 tents and caravans, as hundreds of thousands of displaced people began returning on Monday morning, January 26.

In a statement quoted by Palinfo, the GMO noted that the damage caused by the Israeli occupation forces in these two provinces exceeds 90 percent, and called on the international community, as well as Arab and international organizations, to work towards reopening crossings and providing essential supplies for the refugees.

It was also mentioned that more than 5,500 government employees are currently working to facilitate the return of displaced individuals from the southern and central provinces to Gaza City and the Northern Province, from all government bodies, ministries, and institutions.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people began returning to northern Gaza on Monday morning, January 26, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, amid overwhelming joy and calls of takbir. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)