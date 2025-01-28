SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinians Returning to Northern Gaza Need 135,000 Tents

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office (GMO) stated that Palestinian residents in Gaza City and the Northern Province urgently require 135,000 tents and caravans, as hundreds of thousands of displaced people began returning on Monday morning, January 26.

In a statement quoted by Palinfo, the GMO noted that the damage caused by the Israeli occupation forces in these two provinces exceeds 90 percent, and called on the international community, as well as Arab and international organizations, to work towards reopening crossings and providing essential supplies for the refugees.

It was also mentioned that more than 5,500 government employees are currently working to facilitate the return of displaced individuals from the southern and central provinces to Gaza City and the Northern Province, from all government bodies, ministries, and institutions.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people began returning to northern Gaza on Monday morning, January 26, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, amid overwhelming joy and calls of takbir. []

Also Read: Israeli Ammunition Explosion Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagPalestinians return to Northern Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Palestinians Returning to Northern Gaza Need 135,000 Tents

  • 4 hours ago
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

200,000 Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Gazans Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousand of Palestinians Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 14:54 WIB
Load More
Gazans Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousand of Palestinians Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 14:54 WIB
Rohingya Refugees in Aceh** (Photo: UNHCR)
Indonesia

Rohingya Immigrant Gives Birth at Peureulak Regional Hospital, East Aceh

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 17:38 WIB
America

UN Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents

  • 12 hours ago
Articles

The Recitation of Surah Al-Isra from Jakarta for Palestine

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Palestine

Around 2,000 Palestinian Families Displace from Jenin amid Israeli Offensive

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East Envoy . (Photo; David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
America

Trump’s Middle East Envoy to Visit Gaza

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 10:46 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 10:56 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us