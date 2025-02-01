Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

Gaza, MINA – The UN on Friday reported that “nearly half a million people have returned to northern areas of the Gaza Strip” since the ceasefire took effect, Anadolu Agency reported.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that “displaced Palestinians are also moving from north to south, though in smaller numbers.”

Humanitarian partners say displaced Palestinians are also moving from north to south, though in smaller numbers, he said, adding, “As of today, about 8,500 people have crossed from the northern areas of Gaza to the southern side.”

Noting that the UN and its humanitarian partners are intensifying their response at monitoring points along the way, Dujarric said, “This includes first aid and psychological support for the most vulnerable, including children, women, and older people. They are also expanding aid operations in northern Gaza.”

“Yesterday, an OCHA team visited two sites in the South Remal and Tel el Hawa neighborhoods in Gaza City. People there say they urgently need water, kitchen supplies, bedding, and cleaning items,” he added.

Dujarric further expressed deep alarm over the “worsening humanitarian situation in northern areas, as Israeli forces’ operation in Jenin (in the West Bank) continued for an eleventh day.” []

