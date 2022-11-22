Select Language

Youths in Qatar Distributes Palestine Badges to World Cup Supporters

Ilustration (photo: Islampos)

Doha, MINA – Qatari youths handed out Palestinian badges to World Cup supporters, foreigners and Arabs, on the streets of Doha.

Their sympathetic action received widespread interaction on social media platforms, when a number of tweeters demonstrated the action. Euronews Arabic reported on Monday.

They also circulated a video clip of Saudi content creator Abdul Aziz Al-Tamimi distributing free Palestinian flags to World Cup visitors.

The Saudi YouTuber, who arrived from Riyadh 20 days before the opening of the World Cup, said he wanted to spread the Palestinian flag across the country, “by making all of Qatar Palestine”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

