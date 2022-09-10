WSI Is a Proof Indonesian Women Have Contribution to the Country

WSI Is a Proo Indonesian Women Have Contribution to the Country (photo: Special)

Jakarta, MINA – Vice Minister of Religious Affairs of Indonesia Zainut Tauhid Sa’ad said Islamic Society of Women (WSI) is a proof that women have contribution in the country of Indonesia.

“The existence of WSI is a proof that Indonesian women have concern and capability to make Indonesia a better country, ” said Zainut in the 11st of WSI National Deliberation (Munas) In Jakarta on Friday, September 9.

WSI was established in Garut in 1918 but the original name was Sarekat Siti Fatimah and its existence has already been more than one century in Indonesia.

Zainut also said, Indonesian women’s role is not only for family but also for the country. They have an important role in various aspects such as education, society, and economy. For examples:

In education, women can be an educator promoting moral values to their students and a mother educating their children to be a good netizen.

In society, women can be a person maintaining harmony in social life and in economy, they can be someone creating a creative and innovative economy.

Therefore, their rights must be equal in every way.

“If there are still parties or people who do not respect the rights of women and children, then the WSI must stand up for them,” he said.

The Vice Minister hoped the deliberation can formulate clear policies determining the aim and image of the organization forward.

“Hopefully, the designed policies can provide benefits for WSI and Indonesia,” he added. (T/ri/RE1)

