World Leaders Arrive in Jakarta Ahead Inauguration of Indonesian President 

Jakarta, MINA – The atmosphere at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is getting busier with the arrival of heads of state and heads of government from various friendly countries, ahead of the inauguration of the President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for the 2024-2029 period which will take place on Sunday.

Several state leaders began arriving on Saturday morning, October 19, 2024, bringing messages of friendship and support for the leadership transition in Indonesia.

Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, Han Zheng, was one of the leaders present. He arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at around 16.30 WIB. Han Zheng’s arrival not only showed the close bilateral relations between Indonesia and China, but also brought hope for increased cooperation in various fields, including the economy and infrastructure.

Previously, Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, had landed at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Saturday morning, at 06.35 WIB. Manturov’s presence is expected to increase strategic cooperation between Indonesia and Russia.

Then, Pany Yathotou, Vice President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, arrived at 11.35 WIB. Yathotou’s visit reflects the warm relations between Indonesia and Laos that have been well established so far.

Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, arrived shortly after at around 13:00 WIB. Indonesia and Viet Nam are known to have long been partners in various international forums, especially in the context of ASEAN and maritime cooperation.

Meanwhile, at around 14:00 WIB, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu, Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas, and his entourage arrived in Jakarta. The presence of the Prime Minister of Vanuatu brings hope for improved relations between Indonesia and Pacific countries.

The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Hassanal Bolkiah, arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport at 15:00 WIB. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is one of the leaders in Southeast Asia who has close diplomatic relations with Indonesia. Brunei and Indonesia also often collaborate in various sectors, which further strengthens relations between the two countries.

Afterwards, Xanana Gusmao, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste, arrived at 15:40 WIB. Xanana’s presence is a strong symbol of friendship between the two countries that share history.

At the same time, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic also arrived in Jakarta. As a partner outside the region, Serbia views Indonesia as one of the strategic countries on the global geopolitical map.

The arrival of these world leaders marks preparations for a historic day for Indonesia. The presence of the country’s leaders shows the high appreciation from the international community for the democratic transition in Indonesia, while strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations in the future. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)