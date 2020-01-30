World Interfaith Organizations to Hold Workshop and Launch of IRI Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The world interfaith organization and interfaith partner of Indonesia together with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), will hold workshops, dialogues and launch the Indonesian Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) program on 30-31 January 2020, in Jakarta.

The Chair of the Committee, Hayu Prabowo, said the event with the theme “Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests” was held in view of Indonesia’s important position as one of the five countries that have more than 70 percent of the world’s remaining tropical forests.

He revealed the benefits derived from gathering religious power in an effort to reduce deforestation will double when the world’s major religions stand side by side together.

“When religious communities demonstrate the ability to work together, they will build credibility and trust from the wider community. When they speak with one voice on matters such as forest protection, their moral authority is increasingly strengthened, giving them the ability to influence policy through their influence on individuals and institutions,” he said.

The event is expected to be attended by 200 participants from 12 provinces in Indonesia consisting of proponents, leaders of religious assemblies, indigenous peoples, experts, NGOs, governments, and international organizations that are currently working hand in hand in the country of Brazil, Colombia, Congo and Peru through the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative, namely the United Nations, Religions for Peace, Rainforest Foundation Norway and GreenFaith.

Furthermore, Hayu said on February 1, an Advisory Board for Interfaith Initiatives for Forests would be formed to provide strategic advice and direction on substantive matters relating to the Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests in their respective countries and bring the voice of stakeholders, support the implementation of national level activities through its Implementing Council.

The Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests or the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) is an interfaith international alliance that seeks to provide moral urgency and faith-based leadership to global efforts to end tropical deforestation.

IRI was initiated by the world interfaith alliance, Religion for Peach (RFP) and was first launched in June 2017 at the Nobel Peach Center in Oslo, Norway

IRI itself is a forum for religious leaders and religious communities to work hand in hand with indigenous peoples, governments, civil society, and the business world in actions to protect tropical forests and play a role as their guardians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)