World Commemorates International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

Ramallah, MINA – On Sunday November 29, the world commemorated International Solidarity Day with the Palestinian People.

The commemoration is made so that the Palestinian people can exercise their right to self-determination and the realization of an independent Palestinian state. Thus quoted from Wafa.

Member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Ahmad Majdalani said these ideals were the only demands for Palestine had since the 1948 Nakba incident or the catastrophe which saw the Palestinian people expelled from their homes and lands.

Ahmad told Voice of Palestine radio on Saturday that countries that support a two-state solution should recognize the Palestinian State.

He also called on the world to condemn and reject Israeli settlements and racist actions.

Meanwhile, the ruling Fatah movement said it had planned several activities to mark the international day, via tweets on social media and workshops around the world.

The United General Palestinian Community in Europe is also called for a series of activities and campaigns in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against the Israeli occupation and its daily actions.

They urge their members to tweet on social media and display Palestinian flags on vehicles and windows of houses.

Meanwhile, the President of America and Palestine for Peace, John Dabeet, will launch a signature collection campaign on social media with the aim of reaching out to US people and institutions that support the Palestinian people.

Dabeet said the two-week campaign would gather as many signatures as possible on the petition calling on the international community to take a firm and serious stand in support of the Palestinian people.

“This campaign aims to reach as many American people and institutions as possible to convey the Palestinian narrative to them and to gain their support,” he said.

The South African government also said in a statement on the International Day of Solidarity for the Palestinian People, it supports Palestine and its efforts to establish an independent, congruent and proper Palestinian state set out in a UN resolution.

South Africa expressed support for holding international and multilateral peace conferences to assist in negotiations between Palestine and Israel to reach a resolution of all issues.

In 1977, the UN General Assembly called for every 29 November to be the Day of International Solidarity with the Palestinian People (resolution 32/40 B). (T / RE1)

