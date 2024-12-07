WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation

Geneva, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that at least 12,000 patients in Gaza are in urgent need of medical evacuation due to Israel’s ongoing genocide in the region, Wafa reported.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared the update on Friday, highlighting the severe medical crisis caused by Israel’s 14-month military offensive on Gaza.

According to Dr. Tedros, the medical evacuation operation has successfully transported 8 patients out of Gaza with the assistance of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. Five patients were flown to Belgium, two to Spain, and one to Romania for necessary medical care.

Dr. Tedros expressed his gratitude to the governments of these countries for their support in receiving the patients and to all partners and organizations that helped facilitate the operation. He stressed that the situation remained critical, with thousands of other patients requiring immediate evacuation for medical care. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)