By DR IU Rusliana, Republika ID

When you make a mistake, immediately repent with full sincerity. Especially to fellow human beings, the door of repentance from God will not be opened if they have not forgiven each other. Continue with various goodness and benefits.

God-fearing people always try to beg for forgiveness. Nothing is perfect, free from negligence. Humans are the place to forget and often do injustice to themselves, others, and the environment. The grace of Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala who will open the door of forgiveness. Repent and make sure that all crimes that were previously committed will not be repeated.

Know how the Most Forgiving God rejoices in the repentance of the believing servant. It was narrated from Harith bin Suwaid: I once visited ‘Abdullah bin Mas’ud when he was sick.

He said, “I heard the Messenger of Allah (SAW) say, ‘Indeed Allah rejoices more in the repentance of a believer in His servant than in the joy of one who is in the middle of a barren desert and destroys it, and then he loses his camel which brought his food and drink, after he wakes up from his sleep then searched for the camel until it was thirsty.’

In addition, he said, ‘I will return to where I was before, then will sleep again until I die.’ Then he laid his head on his arm in the hope of dying. However, as soon as he woke up, it turned out that his lost camel had returned with all his provisions, his food and drink were near him again. So Allah is more pleased with His servant who believes and repents than the joy of one who loses his camel and then he finds the camel and its provisions.” (Muslim)

From that hadith, it can be understood how much God Almighty loves His servants who return to the path of truth. Far more joyous than the joy of a servant who seemed to be given a second life after surrendering ready to die in the desert, then the camel came back.

Winding is certain, so is climbing. Not always on the straight path, goodness. Sometimes winding because of temptation. Humans always have a weak side. However, of course this is not a form of justification if we are always on the path of darkness.

Don’t let yourself fall into a hole twice, let alone stay away from His guidance. Istighfar, repent, and make sure not to be seen and all the bad things happen again.

It was narrated from Abu Burdah: I heard Aghar, a friend of the Prophet Muhammad, narrate a hadith to Ibn Umar. He said that the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said, “O people, repent to Allah! Verily, I repent a hundred times a day.” (HR Muslim). (T/RE1)

Wallahu a’lam.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)