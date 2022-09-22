Warnings of Israeli Attempts to Judaize the Eastern Wall of Al-Aqsa

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Prominent Jerusalemite figures warned, on Wednesday, of the Israeli ongoing attempts to Judaize the eastern wall of al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jerusalemite researcher Radwan Amr considered the Israeli decision to allow the extremist Jewish settlers to blow the trumpet at Bab Al-Rahma Cemetery as a prelude to allow Jewish rituals and prayers near the eastern wall, similar to the Al-Buraq Wall.

Amr called to protect the entire cemetery of Bab al-Rahma, which is located near the eastern wall of the Mosque, Palinfo reported.

In his turn, preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, stressed that the Israeli court has no authority over the Bab Al-Rahma cemetery, considering the court’s ruling as a violation of its sanctity.

The Bab al-Rahma cemetery is an Islamic cemetery that includes the graves of a number of Prophet companions and prominent scholars, and martyrs dating back to 15 centuries ago.

Head of the Islamic Cemetery Committee in Jerusalem, Mustafa Abu Zahra, also condemned the Israeli decision as unaccpetable.

Recently, extremist Jewish groups incited their followers to storm the Aqsa Mosque en masse at the end of the current month to mark the Hebrew new year and perform certain rituals.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)