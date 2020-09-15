VP Amin Receives 2020 GIFA Advocacy Award

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President K.H. Ma’ruf Amin representing the National Committee for Syaria Economics and Finance (KNEKS) received the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) Advocacy Award 2020 through a video conference at the Vice President official residence, Central Jakarta on Monday.

The event which was held live in Islamabad, Pakistan, was attended by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Chairman of the GIFA Awards Committee Prof. Dr. Humayon Dar and Executive Director of KNEKS Ventje Rahardjo.

The Vice President as the Chief Executive of KNEKS expressed his appreciation for the awards given.

“On behalf of KNEKS and the Government of Indonesia, I would like to thank the GIFA Awards Committee for trusting this award,” he said.

The Vice President continued, we accept this as a challenge to continue to work hard to realize Indonesia vision of becoming a global-hub for Islamic Economics and the world halal industry, as well as having an impact on economic development and Islamic finance as a new economic source, after the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit around the world.

Then he explained, currently the development of Islamic economics and finance in Indonesia which is institutionally run by KNEKS focuses on four things, first, the development of the halal product industry, second, the development of the Islamic financial industry, third, optimization of zakat, infaq alms and waqaf (ZISWAF ), and strengthening the role of Islamic Microfinance Institutions.

“And the fourth is the growth and capacity building of syaria business actors at the scale of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME),” explained the Vice President.

The Vice President appealing the leaders of the member countries of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to mutually strengthen cooperation in restoring the world economy by strengthening the halal industry and Islamic finance, as well as Islamic social finance.

GIFA Awards have given several awards to Indonesia, including the 2016 GIFA Leadership Award to President Joko Widodo, and the 2016 GIFA Lifetime Award to K. H. Ma’ruf Amin as Chair of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

In 2019, Indonesia also won first place in the development of Islamic finance.

Meanwhile, several syaria economic and financial actors have also received GIFA Awards, such as Bank Indonesia, BAZNAS, the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), Indonesian SBSN Issuers and various Islamic financial service institutions. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)