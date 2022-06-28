VP Amin Asks MUI to Issue Fatwa on the Use of Cannabis for Health

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President (VP) Maruf Amin said the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) needs to make a new fatwa to regulate the criteria for legalizing marijuana for health reasons, because so far the existing fatwa prohibits the use of marijuana absolutely.

“I ask MUI to immediately make a fatwa to be guided, not to overdo it and cause harm,” said Vice President Maruf during a meeting with MUI leaders in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Previously, Deputy Chairman of Commission IX of the House of Representatives Charles Honoris stated that Indonesia should start a study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

The United Nations Narcotics Commission (CND) in 2020 has issued marijuana and cannabis resin from group IV of the Single Convention on Narcotics 1961.

“Around the world there are now more than 50 countries that have medical marijuana programs, including neighboring countries such as Malaysia and Thailand,” Charles said in his statement.

Based on the UN decision, said Charles, marijuana has been removed from the list of narcotics and the most dangerous drugs (drugs) that have no medical benefit.

Regardless of whether Indonesia will carry out a medical marijuana program or not, research is a very important thing to do to become the basis for policy making or the preparation of further regulations. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)