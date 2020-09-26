Uzbekistan Proposes to Establish a Special UN Committee for Afghanistan

Tashkent, MINA – The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to establish a special permanent UN committee for Afghanistan at the 75th Session of United Nations General Assembly.

Shavkat mentioned that the idea is very important for Afghan people, who have been suffering from the war since many years.

According to the proposal, a special UN committee for Afghanistan will be a permanent body which will serve for recovery and socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

Shavkat said, Uzbekistan similar to Indonesia, has been tremendously contributing to the peaceful solution of Afghan problem.

In Uzbekistan foreign policy perspective, Afghanistan issue has no military solution. It is impossible to improve and radically change situation in the country without solving such urgent issues as reconstruction of Afghanistan’s economy, communications and social infrastructure destroyed by war, without involving in this process of the Afghan people, without thoroughly considered and seriously organized process of negotiations and achievement of consensus between the confronting parties, without strengthening of the vertical power structure.

“It is extremely important to pay full respect to the deep historical and ethno-demographic roots of the multinational people in Afghanistan, traditional values of Islam and all confessions. That should become the major condition and a guarantee for the negotiating process,” he said.

In this sense, Uzbekistan has been making practical efforts. So, in 2018 Uzbekistan organized a high-level International Conference on Afghanistan Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Connectivity, which draw the attention of the world community to the Afghan problem. It can be said that this Conference paved a way for todays peace talks on Afghanistan problem. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)