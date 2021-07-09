Uzbekistan Lifts Ban on Wearing Hijab in Public

Tashkent, MINA – Uzbekistan passed a law on freedom of conscience and religious institutions that expands religious freedom, one of the contents of which is lifting the ban on wearing religious attire in public places such as the hijab.

According to the Presidential Press Office quoted from Anadolu Agency on Friday, the law came into effect after it was signed by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

By law, the official registration process for religious institutions and organizations that provide religious education is simplified.

The law removed the requirement to obtain approval from the ward head for the establishment of religious institutions or associations.

The number of signatures required for the establishment of religious institutions and associations was also reduced from 100 to 50.

In addition, the law also regulates the relationship between state affairs and religion and the state guarantees the peaceful coexistence of all religious representatives.

Despite being predominantly Muslim, the Central Asian country’s religious practice has drawn criticism from domestic and international rights organizations for years.

The US State Department said in a report published in June 2020 cited by Blueprint, Uzbekistan continues to restrict religious freedom by forcing Muslims to shave their beards and banning the wearing of headscarves in schools and offices. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)