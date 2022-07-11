Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang Celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Xinjiang, MINA – Muslims across the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China celebrated Eid al-Adha on Sunday (July 10).

In the ancient city of Kashgar, a beautiful place in southern Xinjiang, people celebrated the joy with the dance of the Festival of Sacrifice. China.Org reported.

Elijan Arken, a Chinese Muslim, and his 4-year-old son rushed home after Eid al-Adha prayers.

“My mom and wife woke up this morning, and there’s a big party table full of delicious food waiting for us at home,” he said with a smile.

Hundreds of kilometers north of Kashgar is the home of Erken Rehim, a farmer in Yuli County, Bayingolin Mongolia Autonomous Prefecture.

The smell of boiled mutton wafted through the courtyard, and local specialties such as Sanzi (or fried dough) and cakes filled the table, as well as sweets sent by friends.

Even though Erken Rehim has been busy preparing for the Eid al-Adha holiday lately, he still goes to the cotton fields every day. “Thanks to last year’s big harvest, I have paid off almost all of the loans for agricultural materials,” he said.

With various celebrations, residents of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang enjoy the three holidays of Eid al-Adha.

Coupled with the weekend, there is a five-day holiday, during which all toll roads are free of charge, and the local government ensures an adequate supply of meat, vegetables, fruit and cakes at stable prices in the market. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)